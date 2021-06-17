Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. 158,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,216,900. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

