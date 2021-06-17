Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. 158,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,216,900. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.