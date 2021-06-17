Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €145.00 ($170.59) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s previous close.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €120.50 ($141.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -169.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is €118.86. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

