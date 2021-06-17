Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €145.00 ($170.59) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s previous close.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €120.50 ($141.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -169.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is €118.86. Sixt has a 1-year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1-year high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

