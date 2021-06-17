Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Sixt stock remained flat at $$148.75 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68. Sixt has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $148.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIXGF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

