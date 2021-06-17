Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Sixt stock remained flat at $$148.75 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68. Sixt has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $148.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIXGF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

