Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) PT Raised to C$0.77

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) had its price objective increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.53 to C$0.77 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SYH stock opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. Skyharbour Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$61.68 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 47,500 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$25,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,218.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.