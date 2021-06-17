Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,033,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCNA stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Smart Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

About Smart Cannabis

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

