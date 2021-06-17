Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,033,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SCNA stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Smart Cannabis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.
About Smart Cannabis
Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.