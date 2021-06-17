Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.47 million-148.05 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.40 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.90 price target for the company.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

EM traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 71,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,820. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11. Smart Share Global has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.