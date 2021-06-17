Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,943,066. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $223.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $128.10 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.