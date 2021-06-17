Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

