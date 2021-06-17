SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SOLCF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,785. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12. SOL Global Investments has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Get SOL Global Investments alerts:

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.