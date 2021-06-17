SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of SOLCF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,785. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12. SOL Global Investments has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $5.65.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile
Featured Article: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.