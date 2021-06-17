Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) vs. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Critical Analysis

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 96.24%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $24.00 million 28.82 -$58.57 million ($0.52) -9.21 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $18.94 million 0.85 -$2.95 million N/A N/A

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -80.64% -13.04% -5.60% Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -4.04% -24.78% -15.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling. It also provides Acuicyn, a HOCl-based product indicated to relieve itch and inflammation while helping to keep areas around the eye clean; and Microcyn, a line of products designed to stimulate expedited healing by targeting various pathogens, as well as antibiotic-resistant strains that slow natural healing of wounds. In addition, the company offers MicrocynAH and MicrocynVS, which are HOCl-based solutions designed to relieve common symptoms of hot spots, scratches, skin rashes post-surgical sites, and irritated animal skin for healing; Pediacyn, Epicyn, Gramaderm, and Microdacyn for dermatoses, scar management, and acne; and Sinudox for nasal irrigation, including moistening of cuts, abrasions, and lacerations located in the nasal cavity. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Woodstock, Georgia.

