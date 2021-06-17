South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Short Interest Update

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 319,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Get South State alerts:

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in South State by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of South State by 2.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.10. South State has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.99.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that South State will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.