Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $893.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce $893.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $891.82 million and the highest is $894.79 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $410.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,860,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,347,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,266,785. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

