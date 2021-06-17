SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of SpartanNash stock remained flat at $$19.95 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,282. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $722.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

