SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.03. 1,334,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,224,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

