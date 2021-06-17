SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises about 1.1% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 113,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,324,000.

NYSEARCA XLSR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

