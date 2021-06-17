Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE SPE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 49,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,769. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 337,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

