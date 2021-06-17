Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SEPJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Spectris stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Spectris has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

