Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

SAVE stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $19,122,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

