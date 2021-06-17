Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SQSP. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Squarespace presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Squarespace stock opened at $59.73 on Monday. Squarespace has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $60.62.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $5,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

