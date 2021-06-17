SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SSP Group stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

