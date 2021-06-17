STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $3,235,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $12,336,030.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,131 shares of company stock valued at $34,951,735. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.62 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.93.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

