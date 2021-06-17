Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) versus ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Head to Head Comparison

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) and ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of ONE Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of ONE Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Gas has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stabilis Solutions and ONE Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ONE Gas 2 3 3 0 2.13

ONE Gas has a consensus target price of $80.57, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. Given ONE Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ONE Gas is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and ONE Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -12.19% -8.90% -6.88% ONE Gas 12.31% 8.98% 3.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and ONE Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 3.65 -$6.76 million N/A N/A ONE Gas $1.53 billion 2.72 $196.41 million $3.68 21.28

ONE Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Summary

ONE Gas beats Stabilis Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 41,200 miles of distribution mains; and 2,600 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 48.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

