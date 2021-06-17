Stakenet (XSN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60,335.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $23.94 million and $60,335.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.59 or 0.00428667 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000705 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004090 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017736 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001481 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,208,623 coins and its circulating supply is 117,669,586 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

