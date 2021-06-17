Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 492.10 ($6.43). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 489.50 ($6.40), with a volume of 4,949,614 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STAN shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 508.80 ($6.65).

The company has a market cap of £15.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 500.39.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

