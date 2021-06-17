Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 492.10 ($6.43). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 489.50 ($6.40), with a volume of 4,949,614 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STAN shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 508.80 ($6.65).
The company has a market cap of £15.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 500.39.
About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
