State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of HCI Group worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HCI Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter worth about $419,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCI opened at $93.62 on Thursday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. Equities analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

