State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires Shares of 12,388 Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,498,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $800.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.