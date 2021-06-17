State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCI Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HCI Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in HCI Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCI opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $794.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

