State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New Investment in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,814 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 228,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 129,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

