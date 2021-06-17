State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 4,664 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

