State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 11,080 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Franklin Street Properties worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

