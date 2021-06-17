Stellar (XLM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $691.84 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and $691.84 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00058815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00139733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00180111 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00913380 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,114 coins and its circulating supply is 23,149,089,754 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

