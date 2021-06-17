StepStone Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $40,775,532.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares in the company, valued at $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

