stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $19,360.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $2,332.99 or 0.06186214 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00058823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00142710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00181138 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.22 or 0.00902135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,552.67 or 0.99575444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 521,486 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.