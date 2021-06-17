Stipend Price Tops $0.0664 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $832,479.23 and approximately $276.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,959.31 or 1.00151594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00036948 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00342665 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00434395 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.08 or 0.00794556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00082286 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,543,018 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

