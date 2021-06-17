StoneCastle Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Shares of BANX stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89. StoneCastle Financial has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $145.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.68.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Praag Michael Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $216,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

