StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $65.51 on Thursday. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93.
In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,012 shares of company stock worth $1,388,511 over the last ninety days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after buying an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
