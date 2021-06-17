StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $65.51 on Thursday. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,012 shares of company stock worth $1,388,511 over the last ninety days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after buying an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

