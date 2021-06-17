Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRX. Cormark upped their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.08.

TSE:SRX traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 119,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.29 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. Storm Resources has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

