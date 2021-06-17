Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Whirlpool stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.72. 11,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

