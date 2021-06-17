Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 89.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $41,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 61,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 167,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,004. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.16.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.