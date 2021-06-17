Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,466. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.