Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,365 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

NYSE T traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,836,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $207.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

