Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 319,199 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319,199 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $95,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded down $4.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.47. The company had a trading volume of 681,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,224,103. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

