SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.91. 14,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 985,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

SXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $554.29 million, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.16.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,453,035 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after buying an additional 765,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after buying an additional 667,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 306.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 632,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.