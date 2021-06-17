Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.13% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.80.

TSE SU traded down C$1.28 on Thursday, reaching C$29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,585,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876,708. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,641.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.86. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.6747504 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

