Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the May 13th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.