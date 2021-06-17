Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 257 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $13,276.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $467,470.72.

RUN traded up $4.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,729,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.