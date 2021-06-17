Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $29.37.
Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 44.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUNW shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.
About Sunworks
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.
