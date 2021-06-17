Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $29.37.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 44.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunworks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sunworks by 2,147.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sunworks in the first quarter worth about $312,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUNW shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

