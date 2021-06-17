Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,900 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 75,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 48,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $27.79 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

