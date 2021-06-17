Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Viper Energy Partners worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.