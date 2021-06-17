Swiss National Bank Buys 1,300 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Natus Medical worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTUS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Natus Medical by 14.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,729,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,824,000 after acquiring an additional 263,371 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.51 million, a PE ratio of -90.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.08. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $277,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,147.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

